Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Pro-Dex Price Performance
Pro-Dex stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. Pro-Dex has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $21.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $64.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.99.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter.
About Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
