Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. Pro-Dex has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $21.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $64.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 14.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

