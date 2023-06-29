Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,941,706 Shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK – Free Report) by 2,585.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,016,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,941,706 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.68% of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 19,046 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 85,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period.

VanEck Oil Refiners ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Oil Refiners ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,609. VanEck Oil Refiners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.10.

About VanEck Oil Refiners ETF

The VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (CRAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Oil Refiners index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of global stocks issued by firms that earn at least 50% of their revenue from oil refining. CRAK was launched on Aug 18, 2015 and is managed by VanEck.

