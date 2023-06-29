Proficio Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 3,394.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,772,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,693,387 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for 0.6% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 2.95% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $3,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Ascendant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,935,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

XBI traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,243,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,527,686. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $72.44 and a 1-year high of $95.18. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.08 and a 200-day moving average of $83.14.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

