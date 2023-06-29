Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 788,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZN. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 16.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.91. 1,841,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,632,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

