Proficio Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 2,187.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,041,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 996,161 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $28.72. The stock had a trading volume of 34,296,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,406,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.01.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

