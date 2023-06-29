Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $733,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 21,616.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 735,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 732,165 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Automatic Data Processing worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $215.72. The company had a trading volume of 606,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,831. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

