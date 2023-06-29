Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $934,000 Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 55,459.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 931,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 930,049 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,942,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,230,979,000 after buying an additional 355,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,658,000 after purchasing an additional 203,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,927,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,811,000 after purchasing an additional 185,016 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,870,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,634,000 after buying an additional 212,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at $642,077,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.30. 998,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,289,226. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.60 and its 200 day moving average is $129.81. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.62 and a 1 year high of $184.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.97, for a total value of $604,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,118.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

