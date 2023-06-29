Proficio Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2,997.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,163 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $606,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $1,239,000. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $1,072,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,824,000 after purchasing an additional 275,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $170.04. 165,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,665. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $194.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Diageo Profile

Several equities analysts have commented on DEO shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.17) to GBX 4,720 ($60.01) in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($53.40) to GBX 3,850 ($48.95) in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.77) to GBX 3,700 ($47.04) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,908.89.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

