Proficio Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2,997.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,163 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $606,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $1,239,000. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $1,072,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,824,000 after purchasing an additional 275,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $170.04. 165,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,665. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $194.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
