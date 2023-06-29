Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $7.39 Million Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,388,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned 5.72% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STIP. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

STIP traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $97.40. 179,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,597. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $102.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.97.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

