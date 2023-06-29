Proficio Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 68,001.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,130,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,127,095 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after acquiring an additional 996,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,892,000 after purchasing an additional 168,444 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 21.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,375,000 after purchasing an additional 364,339 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.90.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,279,783 shares of company stock worth $510,549,964. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $6.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $464.72. 861,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,100,697. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $430.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.77. The firm has a market cap of $441.14 billion, a PE ratio of 72.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $468.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

