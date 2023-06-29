Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,575,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,575,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XME. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 497.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,033.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,654,529. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $39.83 and a 52 week high of $59.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

