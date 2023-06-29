Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the software maker on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%.

Progress Software has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years. Progress Software has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Progress Software to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.5%.

Progress Software Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of PRGS traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,063,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,382. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $61.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $165.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.77 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $210,796.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $89,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,216 shares in the company, valued at $311,343.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $210,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,998 shares of company stock worth $4,031,322 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Progress Software by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

