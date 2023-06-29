Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98-1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $172-176 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.72 million. Progress Software also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.16-4.24 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Progress Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.20.

Progress Software Price Performance

Shares of PRGS stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,013. Progress Software has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $61.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $165.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.77 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $89,535.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,216 shares in the company, valued at $311,343.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $89,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,343.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,322 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Progress Software by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Further Reading

