Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.98-1.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $172-176 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.72 million. Progress Software also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.16-4.24 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Progress Software from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Progress Software from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.20.

Progress Software Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:PRGS traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,524. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $61.79. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.18 and a 200 day moving average of $55.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The software maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $165.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $210,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $210,796.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,322 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,989,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,298,000 after buying an additional 84,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Progress Software by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,824 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Progress Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,325,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,608 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Progress Software by 25.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,204,000 after purchasing an additional 250,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Progress Software by 12.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,876,000 after purchasing an additional 103,070 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

