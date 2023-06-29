ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU) Stock Price Up 3.7%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU – Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.47 and last traded at $16.47. 2,397 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 1,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.31.

Get ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU – Free Report) by 1,123.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 3.97% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF

The ProShares Ultra Cloud Computing (SKYU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a modified-equally-weighted index of US companies in the cloud computing industry. SKYU was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.