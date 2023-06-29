Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PB. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.09.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $56.47 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $78.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.53 and a 200 day moving average of $66.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $365.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.02 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 7.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director L. Jack Lord purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.04 per share, for a total transaction of $310,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PB. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $521,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 32,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.