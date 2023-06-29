PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Free Report) shot up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.58. 3,722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 16,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0401 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from PT XL Axiata Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 1.64%.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Company Profile

PT XL Axiata Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, offers telecommunication, telecommunications network, and multimedia services for consumers and businesses in Indonesia. The company provides cellular mobile and closed fixed network, Internet, Internet telephony and interconnection, data communication system, e-money issuance, switched/packet switched local fixed network, voice over Internet protocol, and money remitter services.

Featured Stories

