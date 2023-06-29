Qtum Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $242.46 million and approximately $25.74 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $2.32 or 0.00007587 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,852.46 or 0.06070177 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00041581 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00030311 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00016233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013197 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,718,040 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

