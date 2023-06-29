QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $117.54 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $156.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.01. The stock has a market cap of $130.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.