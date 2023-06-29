Qualitas Limited (ASX:QAL) Insider Purchases A$73,500.00 in Stock

Qualitas Limited (ASX:QAL – Free Report) insider Andrew Fairley purchased 50,000 shares of Qualitas stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.47 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$73,500.00 ($49,000.00).

Andrew Fairley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Qualitas alerts:

On Friday, May 5th, Andrew Fairley purchased 25,589 shares of Qualitas stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.49 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,076.43 ($25,384.29).

Qualitas Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 23.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.55.

Qualitas Company Profile

Qualitas is a real estate investment firm which focuses on direct investment in all real estate classes and geographies, acquisitions and restructuring of distressed debt, third party capital raisings and consulting services. It seeks to provide bridge loans in the major markets of the Australian east coast, and particularly the medium and high density residential development sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qualitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualitas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.