Quanta Services, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

Quanta Services has raised its dividend by an average of 19.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Quanta Services has a payout ratio of 3.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Quanta Services to earn $7.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.2%.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $193.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.57. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $117.53 and a 12-month high of $195.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $14,562,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,216,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,074 shares of company stock worth $42,242,506. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 781,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,912,000 after buying an additional 12,103 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $843,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.