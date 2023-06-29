Quantum (QUA) Price Tops $0.0000

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $560.13 and approximately $30.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantum has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004559 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017563 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018293 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013921 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,117.85 or 1.00032483 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Quantum Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

