Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) is CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s 3rd Largest Position

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,064,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,603 shares during the quarter. Quipt Home Medical makes up about 5.6% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Quipt Home Medical worth $28,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QIPT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 24.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 0.6% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 926,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 2,223.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QIPT opened at $5.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $5.88. The company has a market cap of $227.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.03 and a beta of 0.61.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical ( NASDAQ:QIPT Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). Quipt Home Medical had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $58.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical Corp. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

