Quorum Information Technologies (OTCMKTS:QIFTF) Trading Down 11.1%

Shares of Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:QIFTF – Free Report) fell 11.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 5,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Quorum Information Technologies Stock Down 11.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.54.

Quorum Information Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quorum Information Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quorum Information Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.