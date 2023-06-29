Rakon Achieves Market Capitalization of $45.47 Million (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 29th. During the last seven days, Rakon has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Rakon has a total market capitalization of $45.47 million and $49,103.22 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rakon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rakon

Rakon’s genesis date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io.

Buying and Selling Rakon

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

