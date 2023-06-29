Ramsdens (LON:RFX) Shares Down 1%

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX – Free Report) dropped 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 246.60 ($3.14) and last traded at GBX 250 ($3.18). Approximately 34,909 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 75,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 252.50 ($3.21).

Ramsdens Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 238.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 225.21. The company has a market cap of £79.28 million, a PE ratio of 1,041.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Ramsdens Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Ramsdens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,166.67%.

Insider Transactions at Ramsdens

About Ramsdens

In other news, insider Peter Edward Kenyon sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.85), for a total transaction of £36,960 ($46,993.01). Company insiders own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Ramsdens Holdings PLC engages in the provision of diversified financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking Loans, Precious Metals Buying and Selling, and Retailing of Second Hand and New Jewellery. The company engages in the sale and purchase of foreign currency notes to holidaymakers, as well as offers prepaid travel cards and international bank-to-bank payments; and provision of pawnbroking and related financial services.

