Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) is Mcdonald Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 1.8% of Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX stock traded up $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $97.00. The company had a trading volume of 524,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505,541. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $141.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.33.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.