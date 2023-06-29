ReddCoin Price Down 16.7% Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and $421.29 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.61 or 0.00276641 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00012768 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00016157 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000440 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003234 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

