Redzone Resources (CVE:REZ) Trading Up 10%

Redzone Resources Ltd (CVE:REZ – Free Report)’s share price was up 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 29,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The stock has a market cap of C$2.83 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11.
About Redzone Resources
Redzone Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 55% interest in the Lara Socos porphyry copper molybdenum property consisting of three mineral concessions covering an area of 1,800 hectares located on the southern coast of Peru.
