Renishaw (LON:RSW) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,876.74

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,876.74 ($49.29) and traded as high as GBX 3,920 ($49.84). Renishaw shares last traded at GBX 3,852 ($48.98), with a volume of 35,495 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 3,270 ($41.58) price objective on shares of Renishaw in a report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Renishaw from GBX 3,520 ($44.76) to GBX 3,450 ($43.87) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Renishaw Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,852.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,877.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of £2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2,430.00, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

Featured Articles

