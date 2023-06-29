Renishaw (LON:RSW) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3,876.74

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2023

Renishaw plc (LON:RSWFree Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,876.74 ($49.29) and traded as high as GBX 3,920 ($49.84). Renishaw shares last traded at GBX 3,852 ($48.98), with a volume of 35,495 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 3,270 ($41.58) price objective on shares of Renishaw in a report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on Renishaw from GBX 3,520 ($44.76) to GBX 3,450 ($43.87) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Renishaw Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,852.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,877.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of £2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2,430.00, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Renishaw Company Profile

(Free Report)

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.