Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,799,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,065,101 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for about 0.8% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 1.20% of Republic Services worth $515,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Republic Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.80.

Republic Services stock traded up $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $149.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.65. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.58 and a twelve month high of $150.52.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.34%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

