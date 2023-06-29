Request Trading Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.0748 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $74.74 million and $420,253.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00017554 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00018406 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013921 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,107.27 or 0.99990558 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07764642 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $318,633.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

