Research Analysts Set Expectations for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:MDP)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Free Report) – Bloom Burton issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, June 26th. Bloom Burton analyst D. Martin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. Bloom Burton has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Bloom Burton also issued estimates for Medexus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

TSE:MDP opened at C$1.60 on Tuesday. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.21.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

