Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 29th (ACCYY, ANET, CCL, CSCO, ENSV, EXC, FRO, JNPR, KEYS, LGL)

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2023

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, June 29th:

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target raised by Tigress Financial from $13.00 to $23.00.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

