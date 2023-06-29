Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 29th (ACCYY, ANET, CCL, CSCO, ENSV, EXC, FRO, JNPR, KEYS, LGL)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, June 29th:

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL)

had its price target raised by Tigress Financial from $13.00 to $23.00.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

