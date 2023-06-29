Reserve Rights (RSR) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Reserve Rights token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Reserve Rights has a total market cap of $113.30 million and $4.07 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Reserve Rights Token Profile

Reserve Rights’ genesis date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,600,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Reserve Rights is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org.

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Rights (RSR) is a cryptocurrency that powers the Reserve protocol, a decentralized stablecoin platform. Created by a team of entrepreneurs and developers, RSR is used to stabilize the Reserve stablecoin, govern the protocol, and can be traded on various exchanges.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reserve Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

