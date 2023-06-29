ReTo Eco-Solutions (NASDAQ:RETO) Trading 2.7% Higher

Shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Free Report) traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.18 and last traded at $1.14. 17,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 57,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Trading of ReTo Eco-Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ReTo Eco-Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO – Free Report) by 147.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,347 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.81% of ReTo Eco-Solutions worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Company Profile

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, and tiles. The company's construction materials are used for water absorption, flood control, and water retention; for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction; for hydraulic ecological projects, such as slope protection and river transformation; and for insulation, decoration, and building walls.

