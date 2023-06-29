Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Retractable Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Retractable Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RVP opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.93 million, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 8.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Retractable Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $5.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Retractable Technologies ( NYSE:RVP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $11.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 99,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 45,033 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Retractable Technologies by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Retractable Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.