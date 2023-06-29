Reviewing Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (MDIBY) & Its Rivals

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Free Report) is one of 261 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario N/A N/A 22.70 Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Competitors $3.08 billion $848.66 million 287.32

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario N/A N/A N/A Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Competitors 38.37% 9.37% 0.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario 0 3 0 0 2.00 Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Competitors 1025 2818 2806 7 2.27

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario presently has a consensus target price of $9.80, indicating a potential downside of 16.38%. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 341.10%. Given Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.9% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario rivals beat Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario on 11 of the 11 factors compared.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Company Profile

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments. The Wealth Management segment offers asset management and other services to private clients, and affluent and premier customers. The Consumer Banking segment provides a range of consumer credit products comprising personal loans and salary-backed finances; personal loan services for cars and motorcycles, consumer electronics, furniture, and travel; payment services that include credit cards; insurance products; and instalment payment solutions for online purchases. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers corporate lending and structured finance services; corporate finance advisory services; capital market services; and specialty finance services, such as factoring and credit management. The Principal Investing segment engages in the equity investment and holding activities. The Holding Functions segment engages in treasury, and asset and liability management operations. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

