RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RF Industries Trading Down 3.6 %
RF Industries stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The company has a market cap of $41.67 million, a P/E ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69.
In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $41,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 626,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,149.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
