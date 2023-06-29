RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Trading Down 3.6 %

RF Industries stock opened at $4.05 on Friday. RF Industries has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $7.42. The company has a market cap of $41.67 million, a P/E ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $41,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 626,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,149.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RF Industries

RF Industries Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in RF Industries by 10.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

