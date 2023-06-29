Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) Trading 0.3% Higher

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB – Free Report) traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.77 and last traded at $6.77. 949 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 4,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Rhinebeck Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.88 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $76.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Rhinebeck Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBKB Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.24 million during the quarter. Rhinebeck Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 9.94%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 23,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand, interest bearing demand, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

