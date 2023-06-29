Richards Packaging Income Fund (RPI.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on July 14th

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Price Performance

RPI.UN traded down C$0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$33.01. 60,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$32.26 and a 1 year high of C$51.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$361.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Richards Packaging Income Fund alerts:

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

(Free Report)

Read More

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.