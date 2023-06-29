Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,030 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 36,653.2% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 841,648 shares of the software company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 839,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $560,892,000 after purchasing an additional 733,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.54 on Thursday, reaching $484.97. The stock had a trading volume of 876,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $518.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $407.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $373.53.
Insider Transactions at Adobe
In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Adobe from $480.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.
About Adobe
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
