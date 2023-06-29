Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Has $213,000 Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,118,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,239,000 after buying an additional 301,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,946,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,093,000 after purchasing an additional 64,443 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,661,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,132,000 after purchasing an additional 295,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,233,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000,000 after buying an additional 221,468 shares during the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.83. 202,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,814. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Leggett & Platt

In other news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $195,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,884.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

