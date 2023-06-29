Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,985 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Boeing comprises 0.8% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 3.2% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,864,510. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.12 and its 200 day moving average is $205.68. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BA. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

