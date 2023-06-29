Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Biogen comprises approximately 1.2% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 50.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $284.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.86. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.65 and a 12-month high of $319.76.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $787,823.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.27.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

