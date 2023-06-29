Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $250.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,517. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $199.36 and a 1-year high of $258.99.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

