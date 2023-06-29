Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.13. 8,941,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,437,764. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $158.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

