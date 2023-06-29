Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Sells 105 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.0% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in FedEx by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total transaction of $30,594,828.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,557 shares of company stock worth $41,318,655. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $249.00. 798,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,306. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $249.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.86.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.