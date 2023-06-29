Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Sells 928 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 1.6% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. First Command Bank raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,836.8% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.67. 419,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,065. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.78. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $128.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

