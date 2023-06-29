Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $90.23. 422,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,857,119. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.88. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ED shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

